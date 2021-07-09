Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Will County, IL

Removal of dangerous Hammel Woods Dam in Will County is scheduled to begin Monday

By Zach Harris
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe removal process of the dangerous and environmentally unfriendly Hammel Woods Dam on the DuPage River in Shorewood where two people drowned in 2019, will begin Monday. “Low-head” dams such as the Hammel Woods Dam allow water to flow over top of them, which creates a dangerous undertow despite unassuming looks. Low-head dams have been the site of dozens of fatalities in recent years in the Chicago region. At least 22 people have drowned at a dam in the Kankakee River since 1982. Some refer to low-head dams as “drowning machines.”

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Will County, IL
Government
City
Shorewood, IL
County
Will County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#Dupage River#Kankakee River#Water Quality#The Forest Preserve#Board Of Commissioners#Semper Fi Land#Wbk Engineering#Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy