Removal of dangerous Hammel Woods Dam in Will County is scheduled to begin Monday

The removal process of the dangerous and environmentally unfriendly Hammel Woods Dam on the DuPage River in Shorewood where two people drowned in 2019, will begin Monday. “Low-head” dams such as the Hammel Woods Dam allow water to flow over top of them, which creates a dangerous undertow despite unassuming looks. Low-head dams have been the site of dozens of fatalities in recent years in the Chicago region. At least 22 people have drowned at a dam in the Kankakee River since 1982. Some refer to low-head dams as “drowning machines.”