Storm Sewer Repair to Force Intersection Closure Monday, July 12

The city of Peoria Public Works Department will close West Starr Street at South Madison Park Terrace beginning Monday, July 12 at 9 a.m. The intersection closure is necessary in order for the Department to perform storm sewer repair work due to a pipe failure in the immediate area.

Detours will redirect traffic away from the area, however, local traffic will still have access to their driveways and properties. The intersection closure will be in place for the week or until the work can be completed, weather pending.

Questions?

Contact Peoria Public Works at publicworks@peoriagov.org.