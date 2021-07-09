Cancel
Idaho State

Fire Restrictions for Idaho Fish and Game Lands in Magic Valley

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Public lands under the care of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the Magic Valley are under Stage 1 Fire restrictions as dry weather conditions persist throughout the region. The agency has joined a number of other area organizations like the Bureau of Land Management,...

