Richard Scott Sequete

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 11 days ago

Whose 60th birthday is July 9. And accept God's taken what first He gave.

www.butlereagle.com

Obituaries

Kenneth W. Lawrence

In loving memory of our beloved Kenneth W. Lawrence. It has been two years since you were taken from us. You are on our hearts and minds constantly. You are loved and missed so very much. Love,. Dad and Mom,. Lorraine, Dawn, Dean,. their Spouses and. Nieces and Nephews.
Obituaries

Judy Irene Errera

As the wedding grows closer, and the void you left grows more noticeable, I know you would be there with me if heaven wasn’t so far away. So you know you’re not alone. You’ll be taking one for me.
Music

Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson is an English singer-songwriter whose work spans over five decades and who has likely influenced many of your favorite bands and musicians with his distinct, virtuosic guitar-playing. Thompson could also be credited with bringing Celtic and other traditional folk influences to bear on mainstream rock music through his work with his first band, Fairport Convention, in the 1960’s. His song choices here reflect this legacy as well as his own family's personal history.
Napoleon, OH

Kamdyn Scott Davis

Zachery and Ashley Davis of Napoleon are proud to announce the birth of their son, Kamdyn Scott Davis, July 2, 2021, at Bowling Green Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Nora Reinbolt of McClure. Paternal grandparent is Barb Butler of Napoleon. Great-grandparents are Maurice Davis of Napoleon and Oscar Sifuentes of McClure.
Canfield, OH

Riley Matthew Scott

Matt and Allison Scott of Canfield announce the birth of their son, Riley Matthew Scott, on June 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman. Riley weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and is 20 inches long. Grandparents are Dave and Roberta Scott of Boardman and Mark and Mary English of...
Entertainment

Jessie Scott

World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
Posted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.

