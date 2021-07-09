Cancel
Idaho State

Fire Restrictions for Idaho Fish and Game Lands in Magic Valley

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Public lands under the care of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the Magic Valley are under Stage 1 Fire restrictions as dry weather conditions persist throughout the region. The agency has joined a number of other area organizations like the Bureau of Land Management,...

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

