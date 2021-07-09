Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Temple Police sergeant to run for Precinct 3, Place 1 JP

By SHANE MONACO
Temple Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemple Police Department Sgt. Larry Wilkey on Thursday evening announced his candidacy for Bell County Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace seat. Wilkey’s candidacy will likely give northeastern Bell County residents a choice during the March 1 Republican primary election between him and Keith Reed, the current Justice of the Peace for the precinct. While Reed has not announced his candidacy yet, he is expected to do so later this year.

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Temple, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Temple, TX
Bell County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Police Sergeant#Bell County Precinct 3#Peace#The Violent Crimes Squad#Jp David Barfield#The Commissioners Court#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy