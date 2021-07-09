Temple Police sergeant to run for Precinct 3, Place 1 JP
Temple Police Department Sgt. Larry Wilkey on Thursday evening announced his candidacy for Bell County Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace seat. Wilkey’s candidacy will likely give northeastern Bell County residents a choice during the March 1 Republican primary election between him and Keith Reed, the current Justice of the Peace for the precinct. While Reed has not announced his candidacy yet, he is expected to do so later this year.www.tdtnews.com
