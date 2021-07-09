Eubank's Mayor wants to see traffic light at US 27-Ky. 70 intersection

Eddie Hicks

The Mayor of Eubank said he doesn’t know what the solution might be to fixing the danger surrounding the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70, but he said he would like to see a traffic light put in there to see if it would help.

“It’s a doggone mess, to tell you the truth. I would love to see a light go in there and just see if it would work,” Mayor Eddie Hicks said Friday afternoon.

However, because U.S. 27 is a state road, the decision on what to do is up to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Hicks said he has been asking to have a traffic light for years.

“It’s totally up to the state department, and they are very adamant that they’re not going to put a light in there,” he said.

When asked if state officials have said why, Hicks said, “They say the studies that they have done on this type of intersection in other areas say that a light would be more dangerous. I can’t see that. … They say it’s very expensive, but this deal with this R intersection (the proposed RCUT turn), looks to me like would be a lot more expensive than putting a light up and seeing if it does work. If it don’t work, all they have to do is take it back out.”

The RCUT, or Restricted Crossing U-Turn, was announced in March by the KYTC’s District 8 Office. The plan is to block the throughway opening between East and West Ky. 70. Direct left-hand turns from either direction of U.S. 27 would be prevented as well.

Instead, drivers would have to make a U-Turn onto 27 when traffic is clear, several hundred feet beyond the Ky. 70 intersection.

Hicks said he is unsure whether the change will help.

“I don’t want to keep harassing [the state department] and make them mad because then we won’t get anything, but something needs to be done. We’ve lost too many lives up here.”

Hicks brought up the January wreck in which two Waynesburg sisters, Diane Haste and Barbara Haste, were killed.

The RCUT intersection announcement was made just months later. Plans are to have it in place by October.

Just after that wreck, a petition on Change.org went up, asking for signatures from those who want to see a traffic light at that intersection.

This past Wednesday, another major wreck at that intersection saw two 19-year-olds severely injured.

Somerset resident Carlee Whitis was airlifted from the scene of the wreck with extensive injuries and taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Her boyfriend, Eubank resident Ethan Carter, was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before also being airlifted to the UK Medical Center.

After that wreck, the popularity of the Change.org petition grew.

It went from around 4,000 signatures to more than 6,400 by Friday evening.

Mayor Hicks said he didn’t put much trust into the state listening to that petition.

“There have been numerous petitions started, and it doesn’t go anywhere. I think they maybe take them down to the state department and turn them in, and they go in file 13, I guess.”

Hicks added, “I don’t know that a light would have prevented either of these two accidents. I feel like they might have. It’s worth a try, to me. Anything’s worth a try to save a life.”