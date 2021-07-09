Janice Marlene (Peterson) Leistikow

Leistikow, Janice Marlene (Peterson) 76, of Minneapolis, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021. A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 12th at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN. A reception will follow the service and be at the church as well. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Loaves & fishes at loavesandfishesmn.networkforgood.com Janice was born July 3rd, 1945 in Winter Haven, FL to Pete and Marie Peterson. She grew up in Chico, CA and earned her teaching license from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL. On December 20th, 1969 she married David Leistikow, the love of her life, who preceded her in death in 2016. She taught junior high English in California before having children and then sold homes in Plano, TX after raising her sons, Tim and Joel. In whatever endeavor she pursued, Janice was known for her enthusiasm and her ability to connect with any person she met. Although she had many medical struggles throughout her life, she maintained a positive outlook and lived her life to the fullest. Janice treasured her friendships, both old and new, and always made you feel like the most important person in the room. Her favorite thing to do was to give encouragement and love to everyone in her life especially her husband, her two sons, her two daughters-in-love, and her four grandchildren. Janice is survived by her brother Allan of Davis, CA, her two sons, Tim and his wife Kim of Minneapolis, MN, Joel and his wife Rebecca of Minneapolis, MN, and her four beautiful grandchildren, Henry, Juliet, Everett, and Violet.