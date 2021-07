A friend of mine recently applied for a home loan. When he first filled out the application, his credit score was near perfect. Due to his excellent credit score, some of the closing fees were discounted. Time passed and there were some delays in getting the loan process rolling. When the lender was ready to move on his loan, they ran another credit report. For some reason, his credit score had dropped a few points. This drop ended up costing him an additional $1,500 in closing costs.