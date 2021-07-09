Funeral Services for Eugene Horst, age 103

Eugene Glenn Horst age 103, formerly of the Halsey, NE area passed away June 22, 2021, at the Good Life Center in Callaway. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Halsey School Gymnasium in Halsey, NE with Reverend Parmenter, Les and Coral officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Graveside services will be held after the Celebration in the Purdum Cemetery with Military Honors. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.