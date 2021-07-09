Cancel
Ham Lake, MN

Richard John 'Dick' Rassier

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Rassier, Richard "Dick" John Age 85 of Ham Lake, MN Passed away peacefully with family at his side on the 4th of July. He is preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Orpha Rassier; sisters, Lois Pribble, Jean (Dick) Griswold. He is dearly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra; children, Mark (Aimee) Rassier, James (Carolyn) Rassier, Beverly (Terry) Lemke; grandson, Nolan James Rassier; sister, Margaret Pavlik; brothers-in-law, Tom Pribble, Bill Pavlik; many nieces and nephews. He was the district manager, for 20 years, at the Star Tribune. He proudly served in the US Army. He enjoyed gardening, painting, family time on the lake in the summer, and winters in Salome, Arizona. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 15th from 3-6 PM at Cremation Society of MN, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on a later date. Memorials in Dick's memory can be made to the charity of donor's choice.

www.startribune.com

