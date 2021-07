Lenora Stevenson, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 18, 1970 in Independence, LA and was 50 years of age. She is survived by her mother, Hilda Diane King; father, Leonard Stevenson, Jr. and wife, Robin; brother, Brian Stevenson and wife Tonya; sister, Jeanette Stevenson and Kenny; sister, Janet Stevenson; brother, Ashton Stevenson; uncles, Jerry Jenkins, Johnny Stevenson, Calvin Stevenson and Robert Stevenson. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, AC Jenkins and Hilda Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Leonard Stevenson, Sr. and Loyce Stevenson; aunts, Connie Jenkins and Oneida Stevenson. Graveside Services will be held at , Kedron Cemetery on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00AM . McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.