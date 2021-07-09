Judy (Bauer) Gourhan
Gourhan (Bauer), Judy age 75 passed peacefully on June 29, 2021. Judy loved her dogs, horses and living in the country. Avid reader, artistic, and enjoyed making and sending cards to brighten days. Fiercely independent, resilient and selfless. Wonderful mother, wife and friend. Life filled with joy & purpose. Survived by husband David Gourhan, daughter Kalisa Muehlhausen (Mitch) and grandson Harper, brothers George and Jim Bauer, sisters Rosie Dullinger and Patricia Hoeffling, family and friends. Celebration for Judy on July 24th from 1-4pm at Taylors Falls Depot 312 Government Street, Taylors Falls.www.startribune.com
