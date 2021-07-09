Funeral Services for Lawrence “Bud” Heitz, age 92

Lawrence P. “Bud” Heitz, age 92 of Sargent, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Broken Bow, Nebraska. Bud Heitz was born November 18, 1928 in a two story log cabin on the Log Ranch at Callaway, Nebraska to Vanner and Stella (Perrill) Heitz. He graduated from Oconto High School on May 16, 1946. On May 27, 1946 he joined the United States Navy. He served on the battleship, the USS Missouri in the Atlantic Ocean. His duties on the ship included Fire Control, setting coordinates for the 16” big guns, along with the testing of the guns daily. He lived most all his life in Custer County, Nebraska. He had a lifelong love of horses and cattle which led to Bud spending most of his life as a ranch or farm manager in the Sandhills of Nebraska and in Custer Co. He was able to own Black Angus cattle and registered Quarter Horses. When he retired to town, he took up carpentry and also found a hobby working with wood, creating all manner of projects. His knowledge of ranch and farm haying with horses and old-time hay equipment led him to create wooden miniatures of this equipment. With the knowledge of old-time haying and his miniatures, he was able to add a contribution to the book “A Farm Country Haying” by Gordon & Nancy Fredrickson. He enjoyed reading, jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles the last few years of his life.