Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashville, AL

All about Ashville

By Tara Crisan Sweatt
Posted by 
St. Clair News Aegis
St. Clair News Aegis
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFTJI_0asYQdri00

Independence Day was hopefully enjoyed by all. But there is more in store for those who don't mind the drive and haven't had their fill of food truck fair, fun for kids and other festivities associated with the fourth.

The city of Moody is hosting Thunder in the Park this Saturday from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. There will all of the above plus live entertainment. And, of course, fireworks.

Have a child from kindergarten to sixth grade who interested in soccer? Ashville Parks and Recreation Department is holding soccer camp. July 29-July 31 from 2 p.m - 4 p.m., your future athlete can learn kicking, passing, shooting, dribbling, and, most importantly, team play. The cost is $60. Call 206-999-8621.

For children the same age with an artistic bent, Little Art Tree is also hosting a camp. Three hours a day for three days of painting, sculpting, and drawing. July 28-July30 from 1pm-4pm. The cost is $150.

For adults, some very different lessons are being taught.

The St Clair County is hosting self defense classes. The first, June 24, is full. But more will be coming. The sheriff is teaching basic self protection moves. The classes are free

Ashville, indeed all of St Clair County is a low crime area. But these are good skills to have . . . like the Heimlich Maneuver. You most likely will never need to use them but they are still good to have.

Hopefully, I will see you there.

Comments / 0

St. Clair News Aegis

St. Clair News Aegis

Pell City, AL
324
Followers
5
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Clair News Aegis

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Ashville, AL
Government
City
Moody, AL
Saint Clair County, AL
Government
County
Saint Clair County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Independence Day#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Paintings
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy