All about Ashville

Independence Day was hopefully enjoyed by all. But there is more in store for those who don't mind the drive and haven't had their fill of food truck fair, fun for kids and other festivities associated with the fourth.

The city of Moody is hosting Thunder in the Park this Saturday from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. There will all of the above plus live entertainment. And, of course, fireworks.

Have a child from kindergarten to sixth grade who interested in soccer? Ashville Parks and Recreation Department is holding soccer camp. July 29-July 31 from 2 p.m - 4 p.m., your future athlete can learn kicking, passing, shooting, dribbling, and, most importantly, team play. The cost is $60. Call 206-999-8621.

For children the same age with an artistic bent, Little Art Tree is also hosting a camp. Three hours a day for three days of painting, sculpting, and drawing. July 28-July30 from 1pm-4pm. The cost is $150.

For adults, some very different lessons are being taught.

The St Clair County is hosting self defense classes. The first, June 24, is full. But more will be coming. The sheriff is teaching basic self protection moves. The classes are free

Ashville, indeed all of St Clair County is a low crime area. But these are good skills to have . . . like the Heimlich Maneuver. You most likely will never need to use them but they are still good to have.

Hopefully, I will see you there.