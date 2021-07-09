Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Campo, TX

Mary Vasquez

By April 13, 1931 - July 8, 2021
El Campo Leader-News
 7 days ago

Mary Vasquez, 90, of El Campo, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born April 13, 1931 in Seguin to Juantino and Natalia Salazar Rodriguez. She is survived by daughters, Natalia Underwood of Garwood, Linda Sanchez of Eagle Lake, Olga Molina of El Campo; sons, Robert Rodriguez of El Campo, Raymond Vasquez of Hillje, Manuel Vasquez of El Campo, Joe Vasquez of El Campo, Johnny Vasquez of El Campo; 38 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; sisters, Paula and Louisa and brothers, Tino and Paul.

www.leader-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Campo, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Seguin, TX
El Campo, TX
Obituaries
City
Garwood, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Johnson
Person
Robert Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triska Funeral#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy