Mary Vasquez, 90, of El Campo, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born April 13, 1931 in Seguin to Juantino and Natalia Salazar Rodriguez. She is survived by daughters, Natalia Underwood of Garwood, Linda Sanchez of Eagle Lake, Olga Molina of El Campo; sons, Robert Rodriguez of El Campo, Raymond Vasquez of Hillje, Manuel Vasquez of El Campo, Joe Vasquez of El Campo, Johnny Vasquez of El Campo; 38 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; sisters, Paula and Louisa and brothers, Tino and Paul.