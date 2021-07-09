Ryan Reynolds Leaks First Look at 'Christmas Carol' Remake With Will Ferrell

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is arguably the funniest Marvel Cinematic Universe character out there. Played by an equally humorous individual, fans of this Marvel ‘anti-hero’ are always in for a treat when a new movie comes out. With Deadpool 3 announced to great fanfare, it seems that once again Reynolds will deliver in another one of his blockbuster films. As we’re all eagerly awaiting more news and details about the movie, insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon that Reynolds reportedly wants even more nudity in Deadpool 3. If this rumor is true, then it shows that Reynolds is wanting to push the envelope even further with what he can do with the character in the MCU.