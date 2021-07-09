Cancel
Ryan Reynolds Leaks First Look at 'Christmas Carol' Remake With Will Ferrell

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds is working with one of his "comedy idols" in a new remake of A Christmas Carol. The actor took to Instagram and once again made fans laugh as he shared a photo of him and Will Ferrell looking at each other face-to-face as he teased the anticipated holiday movie. "Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @AppleTV movie. Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds... ," he captioned the photo.

