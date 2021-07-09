'Virgin River' Season 3 Premiere Sparks New Mystery
Netflix's cozy drama Virgin River returned for its third season on Friday, with 10 new episodes of romance ready for fans to binge. While the major season two finale's cliffhanger was quickly dealt with -- Jack (Martin Henderson) survived the shooting! -- there is still plenty of mystery afoot in the small town. "In a 10-episode season, having Jack sidelined with recovery wasn’t something we felt the audience or we were interested in," showrunner Sue Tenney told TVLine. "We’re centering more on the psychological aspect of [the shooting], so that was the reason for the time jump. We wanted to get into it right away."popculture.com
