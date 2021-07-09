Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BERKSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 723 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Great Barrington, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Housatonic, Hillsdale, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Risingdale, Copake Falls, Hartsville, Egremont Plain, Newsboy Statue, Hephzibah Heights, Van Deusenville, Brookside, Southfield, Belcher Square, East Hillsdale, Berkshire Heights and North Egremont. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.