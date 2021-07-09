Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BERKSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 723 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Great Barrington, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Housatonic, Hillsdale, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Risingdale, Copake Falls, Hartsville, Egremont Plain, Newsboy Statue, Hephzibah Heights, Van Deusenville, Brookside, Southfield, Belcher Square, East Hillsdale, Berkshire Heights and North Egremont. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
City
Copake Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Television#Eastern Columbia#19 12 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy