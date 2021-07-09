Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 717 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Catskill, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hudson, Catskill, Claverack, Livingston, Clermont, Athens, Ancram, Philmont, Lorenz Park, Claverack-Red Mills, Cairo, Germantown, Taghkanic, Quarryville, Burden Dock, Manorville, Katsbaan, Burden, Churchtown and Linlithgo Mills. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.