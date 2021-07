Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following their Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark.England won 2-1 at Wembley Stadium after extra time to advance to the final, where they will play Italy on Sunday, but Wednesday’s semi-final was host to a number of controversies.With the score 1-1 at the end of normal time after a Simon Kjaer own goal had cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick for Denmark, Raheem Sterling won a penalty in the first half of extra time after going down in the Danes’ box.Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted to feeling “bitter” about the referee’s decision to...