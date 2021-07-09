Darius Garland promoted to USA Basketball National Team for pre-Olympic exhibitions

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Darius Garland’s week in Las Vegas, training with the USA Basketball National Team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, got even better Friday night. Garland, who was originally part of the 17-player Select Team -- a group of up-and-comers chosen to help help the Senior Team prepare for major international competition -- received a promotion and will take part in five Olympic tune-ups. The Americans are currently shorthanded, awaiting the arrivals of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday -- all of whom committed to participate in the Games once the NBA Finals conclude.