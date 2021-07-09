Lori Harvey Thanks God For BF Michael B. Jordan As They Kiss & Cuddle During Sunset Dip

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.