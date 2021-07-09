Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lori Harvey Thanks God For BF Michael B. Jordan As They Kiss & Cuddle During Sunset Dip

By Meagan Sargent
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a romantic kiss in this sweet new video during a tropical getaway. Soulmates! One of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Michael B. Jordan, 34, and Lori Harvey, 24, shared a sweet moment while on their “baecation”. The two appeared to be loved-up in an infinity pool, while overlooking the ocean and sharing a romantic kiss — all during a romantic sunset. Lori captioned the sweet video, “Thank you God,” and Michael replied, “So grateful baby,” with the prayer hands emoji.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 12

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Lori Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Actor#They Kiss Cuddle#Loriharvey#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Masters Vacation Style in an Off-the-Shoulder Minidress & Neon Fishnet Heels

Lori Harvey proved the power of a statement shoe this week during her Miami beach getaway. Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit for the evening, the model posed in an unmissable minidress complete with an off-the-shoulder fit and a bold print. To make the ensemble pop more, Harvey then broke out one of this summer’s most beloved footwear silhouettes.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Michael B. Jordan apologizes, will rename rum brand

June 23 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan has apologized for the name of his new rum brand and will rename the brand. The 34-year-old actor said Tuesday on Instagram Stories that he will change the name of his rum brand J'Ouvert after accusations that the name appropriates Caribbean culture. "I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline: How the ‘Creed’ Star Found Love With the Model

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Michael B. Jordan Shares What Inspired Him To Rent Out An Aquarium For Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan revealed he was inspired to rent out an aquarium for Lori Harvey earlier this year because he was essentially overflowing with romantic ideas. In clips teasing his appearance on a “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” episode set to be released Monday, Jordan said he came up with the idea for the lavish Valentine’s Day celebration because he “had a lot of pent-up romance.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes, Vows to Change Rum Name After Backlash

Just days after announcing his line of rum, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has found himself in hot waters. Jordan named his rum brand J'Ouvert (pronounced "jou-vay") after a Caribbean festival associated with the liberation of slaves. after facing criticisms from the Caribbean community including rapper Nicki Minaj, Jordan apologized for his lapse in judgment. In an Instagram story, Jordan wrote the following.

Comments / 12

Community Policy