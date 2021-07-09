Lori Harvey Thanks God For BF Michael B. Jordan As They Kiss & Cuddle During Sunset Dip
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a romantic kiss in this sweet new video during a tropical getaway. Soulmates! One of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Michael B. Jordan, 34, and Lori Harvey, 24, shared a sweet moment while on their “baecation”. The two appeared to be loved-up in an infinity pool, while overlooking the ocean and sharing a romantic kiss — all during a romantic sunset. Lori captioned the sweet video, “Thank you God,” and Michael replied, “So grateful baby,” with the prayer hands emoji.hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 12