Packers tickets will be all electronic this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For all fans visiting Lambeau Field this season, tickets will be completely mobile. It’s a significant change to some ticket holders. “Mobile is very often used wherever you go to a ticketed event. It’s nothing new,” the Green Bay Packers director of public affairs, Aaron Popkey, said. “It is new to some of our season ticket holders. What we’re doing is helping them out and making the transition. By and large we’re able to do that. We’ve got some time left before the season and we will have a few new things in store to continue that process.”