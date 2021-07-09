Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

'On the Corner' or 'at the Corner'?

Voice of America
 6 days ago

This week on Ask a Teacher, we answer a question from Jane in Taiwan about two similar prepositions. Here is the question:. Dear VOA, I’m writing to ask a question about the differences between “at the corner” and “on the corner.” Thanks for your help. -Jane, Taiwan. Answer:. Hello Jane,

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Corner#On The Corner#Voa#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
Pullman, WAPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Coffee shop headed for Pullman corner

The corner of Pullman’s Main Street and Grand Avenue was a popular destination for coffee lovers when Cafe Moro operated there for 15 years. In August, a year after Cafe Moro closed, a new coffee shop will move into that same building with the hope of being a convenient and welcoming place for people to enjoy their favorite brew.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Writers’ Corner: ‘Patriotism is a Process’

At age 3, I experienced my first set of fireworks. I was terrified and screamed throughout the whole event, much to the dismay of my parents and siblings. As an elementary school-aged participant, my family and I went to amazing fireworks displays along the Milwaukee Lake Michigan shorefront. They were held in conjunction with Summer Lakefront Festival, so there were massive crowds: some well-mannered, some not at all. During junior high, I attended our suburban Fourth of July parade, featuring high school bands, horses, floats, military groups, decorated bicycles and waving politicians. Candy was tossed to the kids. My favorite part was the horses. President Kennedy’s assassination diminished my patriotic fervor.
Lifestylemybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS “SOUNDS OF HARMONY”

Artist Reception & Tours on the Meeting House grounds and Sculpture Park. The Sounds of Harmony will be visiting The Four Corners Sculpture Park to add Sound to The Wind in the Trees from 12:00 -4:00 PM during. Timothy Michael Hetland’s Artist Reception. The Sounds of Harmony uses the mellow...
TravelVoice of America

India Sounds Alarm Over 'Revenge Travel' as Tourists Cram Holiday Spots

India's popular holiday destinations are crammed with visitors with what some have termed "revenge travel" — the urge to vacation following long shutdowns. But as Anjana Pasricha reports, authorities warn that the massive holiday crowds could reverse the gains made recently in the world's second worst hit country. Camera: Kritagya...
Public HealthWinterset Madisonian

Ole’s Corner

I am finally getting used to not having to put on a mask every time I get out of the car or go into a place of business – what’s the point? How about having a celebration on the square saying hello to our freedom from COVID, or better yet just an old fashioned get-together? How about a Bike Night […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy