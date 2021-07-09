'On the Corner' or 'at the Corner'?

At age 3, I experienced my first set of fireworks. I was terrified and screamed throughout the whole event, much to the dismay of my parents and siblings. As an elementary school-aged participant, my family and I went to amazing fireworks displays along the Milwaukee Lake Michigan shorefront. They were held in conjunction with Summer Lakefront Festival, so there were massive crowds: some well-mannered, some not at all. During junior high, I attended our suburban Fourth of July parade, featuring high school bands, horses, floats, military groups, decorated bicycles and waving politicians. Candy was tossed to the kids. My favorite part was the horses. President Kennedy’s assassination diminished my patriotic fervor.