Missouri Minute: Schmitt joins suit against Google; Parson warns against door-to-door vaccine push

Once again, Missouri’s top attorney is squaring off with Google. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was among dozens of state attorneys general to file a lawsuit against Google this week. The suit alleges that the California-based tech giant has used illegal methods to shut out competitors and garner a monopoly over the app sales market through its Google Play store. The suit falls in line with several others that have accused Big Tech of ignoring antitrust laws to squash competitors. Schmitt’s predecessor as Missouri attorney general, Sen. Josh Hawley, also targeted Google during his stint in Jefferson City. In pandemic news, as the federal government sends reinforcements to southwest Missouri to help handle growing COVID-19 case numbers, Gov. Mike Parson has warned federal employees not to go door-to-door encouraging vaccination. That message from Parson came after President Joe Biden mentioned a door-to-door strategy as the country’s vaccination numbers flatline. Also leveling off in recent weeks are initial unemployment claims. Nationally, the 373,000 claims reported Thursday were consistent with recent levels but still above historical norms. In Missouri, weekly claims have been below 4,000 for the last three weeks.