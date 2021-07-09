Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: Schmitt joins suit against Google; Parson warns against door-to-door vaccine push

By MBA Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Missouri’s top attorney is squaring off with Google. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was among dozens of state attorneys general to file a lawsuit against Google this week. The suit alleges that the California-based tech giant has used illegal methods to shut out competitors and garner a monopoly over the app sales market through its Google Play store. The suit falls in line with several others that have accused Big Tech of ignoring antitrust laws to squash competitors. Schmitt’s predecessor as Missouri attorney general, Sen. Josh Hawley, also targeted Google during his stint in Jefferson City. In pandemic news, as the federal government sends reinforcements to southwest Missouri to help handle growing COVID-19 case numbers, Gov. Mike Parson has warned federal employees not to go door-to-door encouraging vaccination. That message from Parson came after President Joe Biden mentioned a door-to-door strategy as the country’s vaccination numbers flatline. Also leveling off in recent weeks are initial unemployment claims. Nationally, the 373,000 claims reported Thursday were consistent with recent levels but still above historical norms. In Missouri, weekly claims have been below 4,000 for the last three weeks.

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Missouri Attorney General#Big Tech#Speaking Startup#National#Cnbc#Kc Founded#Wdaf#Canadian National Railway#Burnt Island Ventures#Startland News#The Associated Press#The Kansas City Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Google
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy