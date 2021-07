A major amendment to a site plan requested by a Tyrone Township business has been tabled as the planning commission seeks more clarity on a couple subjects. Gerry and Laura Durocher run an open storage contractor yard on a portion of property at 7079 Old US-23. Having seen some success, the Durocher’s are looking to expand the business into the unused portion. They requested what was deemed to be a major amendment of a special land use and site plan. Their proposed expansion won’t add any new buildings, but it will move operations into the wooded, western portion of the property.