Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

In Minnesota's Beltrami County, infested lakes pose environmental problems

By Matthew J. Liedke
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI, Minn. -- There are 19 bodies of water in Beltrami County infested with three aquatic invasive species, which have likely reproduced in the millions. Since 2014, zebra mussels and faucet snails, as well as the plant starry stonewort, have been found across the county. The latest discovery, announced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on June 25, was starry stonewort being found in Lake Pimushe.

www.wadenapj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose Lake, MN
City
Cass Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Wolf Lake, MN
County
Beltrami County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Beltrami County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice Lake#Lake Bemidji#Minn#Turtle Lake#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy