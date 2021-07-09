In Minnesota's Beltrami County, infested lakes pose environmental problems

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- There are 19 bodies of water in Beltrami County infested with three aquatic invasive species, which have likely reproduced in the millions. Since 2014, zebra mussels and faucet snails, as well as the plant starry stonewort, have been found across the county. The latest discovery, announced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on June 25, was starry stonewort being found in Lake Pimushe.