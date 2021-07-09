Bug experts dropping gypsy moth name after deeming it offensive

Scientists are to stop using names “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ants” for two insect species after a review of “inappropriate or offensive” terms. The Entomological Society of America (ESA), which oversees the common names of bugs, announced the change as part of its effort to re-evaluate “problematic” terminology.It is the first time it has changed a name because it is considered offensive. In the past it has only reassigned names that were not scientifically accurate.“It’s an ethnic slur to begin with that’s been rejected by the Romani people a long time ago,’’ the society’s president, Michelle Smith said.“Second,...