Bug experts dropping gypsy moth name after deeming it offensive

foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Bug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it’s considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past it’s only reassigned names that weren’t scientifically accurate.

Comments / 0

