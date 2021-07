Sorry, Dorothy, but goldfish are so 1998. Elmo’s gonna have a new pet starting this year – a cute, little rescue puppy by the name of Tango!. We’ll first meet Tango in the new half-hour animated special, Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, which will premiere on HBO Max on August 5th. In the special, Elmo and Grover come across a stray puppy and set out on an adventure to find its true home, which may end up being closer than they think. And hey, look! A preview clip!