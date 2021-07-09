AgriLife Extension Offers Online Preserving Your Harvest Series In August

The Beef and Forage Committee of Austin County is encouraging beef cattle producers to turn in a sample of their hay for analysis. Hay samples may be turned in at the Austin County Extension Office (located at 800 E. Wendt St), Harrison Farm Service and Linseisen’s Feed & Supply Inc in Bellville, Steinhauser’s in Sealy, Dudensing Farm Service in New Ulm, and Lindemann Store in Industry from August 1-August 31, 2021. The analysis will be done by the Texas A&M Forage testing lab and results will be available during the Annual Fall Forage Seminar at the Austin County Fairgrounds on October 8th or mailed directly to the producer. Each location will have entry forms, directions for collecting a sample, and boxes provided for samples available. In addition, the analysis is offered free of charge to anyone growing or feeding hay. More details regarding the Fall Forage Seminar on October 8th are to be announced.