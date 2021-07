The most prestigious nightclubs have the sternest bouncers. This England team at Euro 2020 is no different.Sure, there are fewer posers and pretenders. And looking inside, it is clear to see these young somethings are genuinely having a great time ahead of Sunday’s first men’s final in 55 years. But those who have tried to enjoy themselves in England’s joint have found themselves considerably disappointed. Six teams have attempted to get in and run wild, yet only managed one goal between them. All now roaming the streets nursing bruised egos and the worst kind of spare time.Upholding that exclusivity...