WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman accused of running over a stranger and then shooting and killing him is out of jail. Charity Blackmon was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250.000 bond in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus. She posted bail on July 1. She’s charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.