I SEE U, Episode 8: Ebony and Ivory in Systemic Harmony

By Eddie Robinson
houstonpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaka Khan, Phil Collins, Robert Palmer, Angela Bofill and Steve Winwood are just a few names who’ve landed hit after hit while working with veteran keyboardist David Frank and guitarist/vocalist Mic Murphy. But the talented duo worked largely under the radar for years. Both Murphy and Frank created their musical magic and pioneering sound not only for other artists but also for themselves, under the name, THE SYSTEM, with popular songs like, “Don’t Disturb This Groove,” and “You Are In My System.” But would they have succeeded without the help of legendary radio DJ, the late Frankie Crocker of New York’s WBLS? And do radio ‘tastemakers’ similar to Crocker still exist in today’s digital music landscape? Join us for a first-ever public media conversation with ’80s synth-pop duo, THE SYSTEM. Host Eddie Robinson also chats with Dallas-based R&B/soul couple, Yarbrough & Peoples, and emerging, electronic music duo, The Midnight.

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

