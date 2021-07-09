Fayette County Sheriff's Log
At 3:43 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the 100 block of 1st Avenue Southeast in Oelwein, and arrested Andrew James Kleitsch, 36, of Monona. He was charged with driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and operation without registration (all simple misdemeanors). Kleitsch was also arrested on two valid Fayette County warrants for failure to appear (original charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability).
