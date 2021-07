OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders expressed more concern Wednesday about the spread of the Delta variant in Oklahoma amid rising COVID-19 numbers. In just the past day, 20 Oklahomans were admitted to the hospital. Many of the cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. It’s the same variant being blamed for an influx of cases in Springfield, Mo. A hospital there ran out of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients this week amid an influx of patients. The concern among health leaders is that Oklahoma may experience a similar surge and other hospital issues. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said Oklahoma is likely three to six weeks behind what is happening in Missouri.