As founder of a small business consultancy in Austin, Texas, Sara Christensen often used her own social media platform to offer industry tips and career advice. An entrepreneur and 25-year business veteran, she’d been documenting on her Instagram Stories the hiring process for a social media marketing manager and after one interview, shared a photo on her story of an applicant (head cut off to protect her identity) in a bikini. She captioned it: “PSA: Do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it. I am looking for a professional marketer—not a bikini model.” The applicant complained, and Christensen deleted the post. She admits it was a mistake. Just 57 people had seen it, but that didn’t matter—there’s really no such thing as deleting from the internet. The job applicant had saved a screenshot of the post and shared it on Twitter. The story became “Female CEO body-shames job applicant” and it caught fire, from ABC’s The View to NBC Nightly News, with Christensen universally slammed for the post.