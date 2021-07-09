Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Fire Restrictions for Idaho Fish and Game Lands in Magic Valley

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Public lands under the care of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the Magic Valley are under Stage 1 Fire restrictions as dry weather conditions persist throughout the region. The agency has joined a number of other area organizations like the Bureau of Land Management,...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerman, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Minidoka, ID
City
Gooding, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Magic Valley#Weather#Idaho Fish And Game Lands#Lpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Could Be Facing Worst Fire Season in Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Gem State could be facing one of the worst fire seasons in years according to the governor and wildfire officials. During a press conference earlier this week the Idaho Department of Lands director said conditions in Idaho are like nothing they've seen before, “We are seeing unprecedented wildfire conditions in Idaho right now with no relief from extremely hot, dry conditions in the forecast,” Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Director Dustin Miller said. “The biggest issue we face right now is extremely limited resources to manage these fires, including a lack of aircraft and crews on the ground. We typically tap into our shared resources during these times, but they have very limited availability due to fires in our neighboring states. The public can help by avoiding any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.”
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Vintage Planes Touch Down in Idaho’s Magic Valley

I could spend hours looking at old planes, trains and automobiles. Come to think of it, I often do! The July 2021 Northwest Air Tour made a stop in Buhl on Wednesday. Thursday, it’s on to the airport in Jerome. Many of these planes have some long hours on them but have been meticulously maintained. I watched as one pilot polished his maroon wings and another tinkered with an engine. Then I looked skyward and saw four old biplanes in tandem making an approach.
Buhl, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Which is the Better Idaho Town? Buhl or Filer?

I’ve been to Buhl three times over the last two weeks. I’ve been to Buhl five times this year. Every visit in recent months. The last prior trip was before Christmas when I was on an eggnog run. This week I discovered gasoline is cheaper in Buhl than anything I’ve seen in Twin Falls. Groceries are usually a bit more expensive there but the produce selection at Ridley’s is fabulous. It’s the equal of Fred Meyer and WinCo. I used to believe the drive was long but it seems to pass quickly and with my schedule I never deal with rush hour traffic.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

MOST WANTED: Idaho Falls Inmate Escaped May 17; Still At Large

An inmate who escaped from a work facility in southeastern Idaho still hasn't been located after nearly eight weeks at large. Have you seen this man?. Do you know the whereabouts of Zachary Dell Heward? He walked away from work detail in Idaho Falls on May 17, 2021. Heyward was serving time for grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Albion, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Howell Fire Near Albion

UPDATE, 7/16: Forest officials say hard work has resulted in a 60 percent containment of the Howell Fire, burning near Albion. A new containment time is now expected this evening, Friday, 7/16. High winds Thursday night forced fire crews out of the trees and watch for spotting. The road to Howell Canyon has now reopened to the public, but people are asked to be careful and watch for firefighters and equipment in the area.
AstronomyPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Annoying Idaho Smoke Haze Does Have a Few Positive Side Effects

People talk about the silver lining to every cloud when you are supposed to look for the good in each situation. What about when the cloud is actually a disgusting smoky haze from Idaho wildfires? The lining is a little less silver and a lot more red. And that's also pretty dang cool. Last night I was out driving around 10:30 PM and was struck by the sight of the sliver of moon glowing red low on the horizon. If you are up at night, you should put those old COVID masks to good use and step outside with one on and check out the moon tonight.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Coeur d’Alene Has the Zip-Line We All Really Wanted in Twin Falls

I'm terrified of heights, but I was still pretty excited about the zip-line in the Snake River Canyon when it was announced more than a decade ago. I still haven't conquered my fears enough to actually Zip the Snake, but the zip-line also isn't what I thought it would be. I initially thought the zip-line was going to run across the canyon from the Jerome side to the Twin Falls side. That would have been ridiculously awesome: and still terrifying.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Opens the Door to Forced Vaccinations

The liberals like to tell us, “My body. My choice!” They’re speaking of abortion, which they label reproductive freedom. It’s about removing a human being from development in a mother’s womb. For many of these people, abstinence would’ve been a simpler choice. What we put into our bodies is also...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Picture That Drives Home Drought in Twin Falls, Idaho

One plain looking photograph drives home the picture of drought for me. A guy I saw mowing grass this week in Twin Falls. You can see the dust cloud it kicked up. A couple of blocks away I saw the dust. At first, I thought it was construction. The closer I got it was evident it was a fellow who didn’t have much to mow. Mainly weeds versus any grass.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Vehicle Sinks in Soil Near Idaho’s Salmon Falls Dam

You may not see water on the soil but driving to your favorite fishing hole could be a hazard. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call very early Thursday morning. Some people had decided to go fishing near Salmon Dam. West of the dam and seven miles north of the Nevada state line. The family decided to park near the water. Then their vehicle began to sink. Enough so they couldn’t get it to move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy