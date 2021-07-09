Bristol man charged with possession of child pornography

Vermont Business Magazine The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont stated that Scott Remick, 46, of Bristol, Vermont, was charged by criminal complaint in United States District Court in Burlington, Vermont, with one count of possession of child pornography. Remick made his initial appearance to answer the complaint on July 8, 2021, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle. On July 9, 2021, Judge Doyle denied the government’s motion for detention and ordered Remick released on conditions. Remick is next scheduled to appear in Federal court on July 26, 2021.