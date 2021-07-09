Cancel
Kentucky State

This Former Ky. Trooper Denied Using Force. The Video Says He Did

By 89.3 WFPL News Louisville
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Kentucky State trooper has been criminally charged with perjury after denying under oath that he beat a man with a flashlight in April 2020. Czartorski was named in a lawsuit alleging troopers used excessive force against Alex Hornback of Shepherdsville while executing a bench warrant. The lawsuit also alleged that Hornback’s parents recorded the officers beating him, and that a trooper deleted the footage. But a home security video captured the incident.

