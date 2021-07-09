Mayor Weinberger launches workforce training program for licensed nursing assistants
Thirty-five Students from Burlington’s Underserved Communities Enrolled. Vermont Business Magazine Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger officially launched the first-ever Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO)-Licensed Nursing Assistant Workforce Training program ‘Moving On, Moving Up’ at a press conference at Cathedral Square Assisted Living. The year-long project encompasses 10 weeks of specialized training for five groups, a total of 35 students. Eligible trainees who complete this free training, and successfully pass the state licensing test, will apply for and receive the Vermont State Board of Nursing licensure as a Licensed Nursing Assistant.vermontbiz.com
