Montana Makes Top 10 Least Rude Drivers

I don't really do "open letters" like all these ones I see people posting on the internet. But I felt like this was a prime situation to pen my first one. I was scrolling through my Nextdoor app recently when I saw where somebody in Missoula had posted a picture of a bird with an arrow stuck in its neck. Perhaps the bird ran itself into an arrow that was laying in a dangerous position? Possible. And I suppose the bird could have been showing off to his bird friends about how cool he is because he shoots human darts.....and then things took a turn for the worst. But for the sake of things, we're going to assume somebody decided to shoot the dart at the bird for some unknown reason.