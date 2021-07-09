Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Makes Top 10 Least Rude Drivers

By klintonk
Posted by 
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I get asked all the time about my choice to commute to work each day. I moved to the Bitterroot Valley 6 years ago. Mainly because I couldn't afford housing anywhere in Missoula. The move meant that I would have to log 50 miles a day for work. I average about 30 minutes each way. Which is not bad, when you consider people in metropolitan areas commuting 1-2 hours each way to work. In fact, having lived blocks from work before, the commute is a nice way to decompress after a day on the job. It is a nice separation from work to home. That is of course as long as other drivers don't manage to unleash your road rage.

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
840
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Rudeness#Bankrate Com#Bank Rate#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Miles City, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Two Montana Bald Eagles Electrocuted

Perhaps too much curiosity or just the inexperience of youth. Whatever the reason might be, two of our national birds met with untimely demise in Montana. Sadly, authorities will tell you it isn't that uncommon. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that two of three fledgling bald eagles from what is commonly known in Miles City as the Main Street Nest were electrocuted and killed earlier this week.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Grizzly That Killed Camper in Montana Confirmed Dead

The story made national headlines. A camper pulled from their tent and killed by a hungry grizzly bear. It is a story that we know can come true, but always seemed to be in our nightmares. On July 6th, a cyclist from Chico, California was attacked while sleeping in her tent. Lots of social media comments point out that the camper should have "known better than to be camping in bear country." But, the campsite the California cycling group were staying in was located in the small town of Ovando, MT. Not in the wilderness, or "bear country."
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Here’s Ways to Protect Yourself From Montana’s Wildfire Smoke

Have you already had your fill of smoke for the season? Working our way back from a pandemic, would it have been too much to ask for Mother Nature to go ahead and give us a pass on the smoke this summer? Not only did we get it, but we got it pretty early in the season. Hopefully it won't get TOO bad - I'm not wanting to be cooped up indoors with smoke warnings after spending much of last summer indoors because of COVID.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Man Dies in a Kayaking Accident on a Montana River

What probably started as a way to beat the heat on a fun adventure ended in tragedy over the weekend. And our thoughts are with the victim's friends and family. Associated Press and other news sources tell us that a Kalispell, Montana, man died in a kayaking accident on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are investigating the incident.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

A New Party Bus Just Launched In Missoula To Stop Drunk Driving

Montana has the third-highest DUI rate in the entire country. It's a significant problem, but it's one that can be fixed. And one way of making sure that it gets fixed is by offering an alternative to driving, so people don't even have the option to drive while under the influence. And that's the basic idea behind Montana Party Bus, a new party bus that just launched in Missoula.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Tons of Job Openings for Missoula Guns n Roses Show

It seems to be one of the biggest dilemmas for anyone who loves concerts. Do I pay my utility bill, or buy concert tickets? Do I buy groceries, or buy concert tickets? Will my mortgage company ding me if I pay them a couple weeks late? Is that bookie serious about breaking my legs? Because I REALLY want to see Guns n Roses.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

An Open Letter to the Person Blowing Darts at Birds in Missoula

I don't really do "open letters" like all these ones I see people posting on the internet. But I felt like this was a prime situation to pen my first one. I was scrolling through my Nextdoor app recently when I saw where somebody in Missoula had posted a picture of a bird with an arrow stuck in its neck. Perhaps the bird ran itself into an arrow that was laying in a dangerous position? Possible. And I suppose the bird could have been showing off to his bird friends about how cool he is because he shoots human darts.....and then things took a turn for the worst. But for the sake of things, we're going to assume somebody decided to shoot the dart at the bird for some unknown reason.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Missoula County Sheriff Want to Know if You’ve Seen This Flasher

How many times in the last month have you uttered the phrase "hot enough for ya?" We've had some record heat - and a quick check of the weather app on my phone shows nothing under 90 degrees in the next ten days. Five of those days are supposed to be 95 degrees, and three are projected at 99! We're pretty lucky that when the temps get toasty we have plenty of ways to keep cool around Missoula.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Fire Danger Increased to ‘Extreme’ in Missoula County

Hot and extremely dry weather has led the Missoula County Fire Protection Association to increase the fire danger from ‘ very high’ to ‘extreme’. Spokesperson Kristin Mortenson broke the news to KGVO early Monday afternoon. “The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has decided to increase our fire danger to extreme...
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

My Cousin is Visiting Montana for the First Time, What Must He See?

Ancestry strikes again. At least when random relatives find me through the service, it's always good news. The latest find is a wonderful family in Idaho that we've never met before, and the son in his 20s, my cousin, is exploring Montana for the first time. There are all the touristy things we'll show him, but what do YOU think he should see while he's here?
Hamilton, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Live Venues Get Federal COVID Help – Including Hamilton

The entertainment industry throughout the world was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, some folks are still feeling nervous about going into a theater filled with other people, vaccinated or not, for a two-hour performance. Some venues have already changed their operations, while others may not re-open. Help is on the way.
AnimalsPosted by
Alt 101.5

Watch a Damn Cow Make a Cow Dam

With the hot summer temperatures lingering around much of Montana. People and animals are looking for ways to cool off. It is normal to see wildlife and livestock taking a dip in the "crick" now and then. But, critters creating their own swimming pool with a dam, is something new. Unless that critter is a beaver...obviously.
PoliticsPosted by
Alt 101.5

Why Are There Traps in Bitterroot and Clark Fork River Drainages?

For those of you looking at the headline and thinking, "Awesome! A cool place to stash my beer while I'm on the river," uh, sorry. With all due respect to your toes and fingers cooling in the water during a leisurely float on your inner tube, their safety is not the biggest concern to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. No, that would be many of the creatures that make their homes there, possibly threatened by a nasty critter that does not belong west of the Continental Divide.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Hiker Still Missing in Montana

Their name alone conjures up images of an intimidating and challenging climb for hikers at any experience level. Montana Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a young woman who went missing in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone Park. She is considered an experienced climber. But the days since there was any contact are mounting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy