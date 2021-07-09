Cancel
Congress & Courts

Statement of Senator Leahy on the Capitol Security Supplemental

vermontbiz.com
 7 days ago

Statement of Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) On The Capitol Security Supplemental. It is urgent that Congress pass a security supplemental to address the needs of the National Guard and the Capitol Police resulting from the fallout of the January 6 insurrection. As I have warned, if we do not act, Capitol Police projects they will deplete salaries funds sometime in August, and they already exceeded their projected overtime because of activities resulting from January 6th in late June. The National Guard will also be forced to cut training sometime in August as well.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats advance their national security agenda in the House

DEMOCRAT’S DEFENSE BUDGET ADVANCES: On a 33-23 straight party-line vote, the Democrat-controlled House Appropriations Committee approved a Pentagon budget of $706 billion for FY 2022, which when adjusted for inflation is a slight reduction in defense spending over the current year. The bill does not include $11 billion in military construction funding that is handled separately and brings the total for the Pentagon to $715 billion.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

House Republicans to offer new National Guard supplemental bill

Two senior House Republican appropriators plan to file legislation Friday that would pay back the National Guard the nearly half-billion dollars it cost to help defend the Capitol earlier this year, a senior aide said. The bill’s authors are Steve Womack of Arkansas, who is a retired National Guard colonel,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
VTDigger

Campaign finance reports raise questions about Leahy’s reelection plans

Campaign finance reports reveal that U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is not raising money at the same pace one might expect if he’s going to run for reelection next year. The 81-year-old Vermont Democrat is expected to announce in the coming months whether he will seek a ninth term.  Meanwhile, a potential successor to Leahy,  U.S. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Campaign finance reports raise questions about Leahy’s reelection plans.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Top House Democrat presses Senate to take up watchdog bill

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) is encouraging the Senate to follow the House’s lead in passing legislation that would strengthen the authority of inspectors general and limit the president’s ability to remove them without cause. Maloney, in an interview with The Hill, emphasized that the IG...
Congress & Courtsmyveronanj.com

Sherrill Gets Bipartisan Support For Judicial Security Bill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ11) paired up with a Pennsylvania Republican to sponsor a bill in the House of Representatives to better protect federal judges and their immediate families. The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2021, named for the son of a New Jersey judge who was killed in the family’s home in 2020, has companion bipartisan legislation in the Senate that was introduced by New Jersey Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker earlier this week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP proposes emergency Capitol Police funding amid spending fight

Senate Republicans are proposing emergency funding for the Capitol Police and National Guard amid a stalemate over a larger House-passed security bill. Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala.), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday suggested that immediate financial assistance for the Capitol Police and National Guard, who were stationed at the Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack, should be moved separately from broader funding to beef up and expand security measures around the Capitol Complex.

