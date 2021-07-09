Statement of Senator Leahy on the Capitol Security Supplemental

Statement of Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) On The Capitol Security Supplemental. It is urgent that Congress pass a security supplemental to address the needs of the National Guard and the Capitol Police resulting from the fallout of the January 6 insurrection. As I have warned, if we do not act, Capitol Police projects they will deplete salaries funds sometime in August, and they already exceeded their projected overtime because of activities resulting from January 6th in late June. The National Guard will also be forced to cut training sometime in August as well.