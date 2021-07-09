Red Flag: More than 200 Airmen to train at Nellis Air Force Base
Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis(link is external) | Airmen assigned to the 158th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard. by Major Meghan Smith, 158th Fighter Wing Airmen, aircraft and support equipment from the Vermont Air National Guard will begin departing on July 14, from the 158th Fighter Wing to train at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This three-week exercise, known as Red Flag, provides pilots, aircrew and operators a realistic training environment to prepare them for any combat environment.vermontbiz.com
