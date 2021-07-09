Cancel
UFC

For Conor McGregor, UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier a chance to revive his MMA career, or see it crash and burn

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
The first time these two met, it was Conor McGregor who was trash-talking and dancing around the ring following a first-round knockout of Dustin Poirier. The second time, Poirier knocked out McGregor in Round 2 after crushing the superstar Irish fighter with legs kicks that buckled him before he could even get started. Now, with this third and legacy-making fight on tap for Saturday, McGregor needs to prove he is still one of the sport’s best and has enough left in the tank to knock off the No. 1-ranked Poirier. The Cajun sensation is currently on the best streak of his career as a winner in seven of his last eight fights.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
