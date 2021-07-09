Cancel
Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Drifting rogue planets could endanger earth

By GARY HANINGTON
Elko Daily Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteresting evidence has been obtained lately for a mysterious population of “rogue” or “free-floating” planets that wander alone in deep space, unbound to any host star. Just last week, four new drifters have been discovered with masses similar to Earth. The study, led by Iain McDonald of the University of Manchester, was published in the latest issue of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and used information obtained from NASA’s Kepler Telescope.

