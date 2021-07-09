Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

We Need To Talk About The NOT Science Behind Digiconomist

By Ben Gagnon
bitcoinmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part two in an ongoing series taking a look at the electricity consumption and environmental impact of Bitcoin Mining — Part 1 is available here. The Digiconomist and their Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index is one of the oldest and most cited sources in the Bitcoin environmental and energy debate. This single data point makes up the basis for a significant amount, if not the vast majority, of media reports on Bitcoin and its environmental impact.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Magazine#Bitcoin Mining#Hashrate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Fashion
Country
China
Related
Scienceocmomblog.com

The Science Behind Healing Crystals

Crystals have been used for their healing properties for centuries. Cultures all around the world have used amethyst, lapis lazuli, and everything from green to red to pink gemstones to address health and wellness issues. You may have seen such crystals and gemstones, from quartz to jasper to Akoya pearls marketed for those with spiritual or wellness interests. But why do people use crystals for healing? And what are the different traditions surrounding crystals and their healing properties?
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

The science behind impulse buying

You have probably often said to yourself: "This time, I will only buy what I need!" But then you still ended up coming home with things that were not on your shopping list. How can you prevent such impulse buying? A team from the Chair of Psychology II at Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany, looked at this question. The answer is not that simple, says psychologist Dr. Anand Krishna. It depends on what type of person you are: a pleasure-seeker or a person who focuses on security.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

We Need To Talk About The Climate Problem In Bitcoin Mining

Recently there has been a deluge of headlines about the environmental impact of mining bitcoin. Nearly every article, tweet, video, etc, cites Digiconomist and/or Cambridge as their primary evidence and says some version(s) of the following statements;. “Bitcoin consumes more electricity than Argentina/Kazakhstan.”. “Bitcoin’s electricity consumption as a country ranks...
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Mad About Science

Today, America’s Independence Day on July 4 is celebrated by a number of traditions hearkening back to the country’s founding and the war that helped push America into its independence. The fireworks we see at night are more than a simple celebration, but a reminder of the sights and sounds...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy novels about ecology and climate change

For decades, science fiction writers have been drawn to the subject of ecology: the study of the interconnection between living beings and their environment. The T-Rex of them all is of course "Dune." Frank Herbert's 1965 classic is epic in scope, yet intimately concerned with the compelling if imaginary ecology of the desert planet Arrakis. Several more novels followed, but "Dune" stands apart, an enduring classic of 20th century science fiction.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Report: Global Demand for Fossil Fuel Electricity Has Peaked

A few years ago, we started seeing headlines about the United Kingdom achieving Victorian-era carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the collapse of coal. While not quite as pronounced, U.S. coal retirements also pointed to a lower carbon future for electricity supply. Yet encouraging as these signs were, they were tempered by the big question of what would happen as the countries often referred to as ‘emerging markets’ connected more of their citizens to the electricity grid.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Absurd, Part II: Struggles For Satoshi

Right now Bitcoin is experiencing a gigantic drop in hashrate due to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shutting down mining in the country. Already being dubbed “The Great Hashrate Migration,” a huge amount of mining equipment is being unplugged and shipped to friendlier jurisdictions around the world. Some Chinese miners have taken to booze as expectations are that nearly all mining operations will be shut down. The largest difficulty adjustment in Bitcoin’s history is likely to occur as a result of the disruption.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Why we need to talk openly about vaccine side effects

Concerns have been raised about the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines regarding very rare but potentially fatal side effects related to low blood platelet counts and blood clots. Recently, reports also emerged that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may cause a rare yet serious side effect: heart inflammation. Concerns about side effects may trigger vaccine hesitancy, which the WHO considers one of 'Ten threats to global health'. Securing sufficient acceptance of vaccines is a key challenge in defeating the coronavirus pandemic, both now and in the future.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Fossil fuel power demand has 'peaked worldwide': analysis

Electricity generation from fossil fuel has peaked worldwide as emerging markets opt for cheaper renewable technology as part of a global shift to cleaner energy, analysis showed Wednesday. It also showed that fossil fuel demand has already peaked in nearly all emerging markets, barring China. 
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Needs Confidence Intervals

Performance accuracy in data science is important — but how do we know what is an improvement?. Machine Learning research and reporting focuses on prediction accuracies. This focus exists in both academic (peer-reviewed) and popular press settings. The singular focus on publishing the best accuracy leaves more questions unanswered. By adding measures of uncertainty readers can better compare models and modeling choices. Traditional statistics emphasize confidence intervals and machine learning research should adopt them too. Understanding model performance variability allows the comparison of true performance differences. Both academic and personal projects should use confidence intervals to quantify performance differences. The addition of confidence intervals to workflows is a simple procedure.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Why it's time to change the way we talk about climate change

Western Canada and the U.S. are currently enduring a climate-fuelled heat wave. In British Columbia, temperatures hit 49.5 C breaking all-time records. Scientists have been warning about the link between longer, more intense heat events and climate change for over 40 years. Communication on these issues is vital, but we...
SciencePosted by
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Marketsaustinnews.net

Digital Asset Exchange Binaryx Offers Businesses to Put Bitcoin on Their Balance Sheet

Using Binaryx Companies Can Diversify their Portfolio Without the Challenges of Buying and Safekeeping Digital Assets Directly. TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Binaryx, European digital asset exchange, launches a new service, offering businesses indirect exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets. Investing in a number of popular cryptocurrencies via Binaryx could be safer and easier for companies than holding the digital currency directly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy