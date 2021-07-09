We Need To Talk About The NOT Science Behind Digiconomist

You have probably often said to yourself: "This time, I will only buy what I need!" But then you still ended up coming home with things that were not on your shopping list. How can you prevent such impulse buying? A team from the Chair of Psychology II at Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany, looked at this question. The answer is not that simple, says psychologist Dr. Anand Krishna. It depends on what type of person you are: a pleasure-seeker or a person who focuses on security.