Mining Bitcoin More Profitable Than Selling Electricity – Bad News For Wednesday, July 14th. We could share stories about why the price of Bitcoin is down. We could share stories about why the price of Bitcoin should be going up. And there are plenty of people speculating about the ups and downs of crypto. But since the market is mostly sideways right now, we’ve got news surrounding ransomware, the SEC, regulations and the upside of China cracking down on crypto mining. In case you feel like you are getting into crypto early, wait until you hear about the 13-year old DeFi tycoon.