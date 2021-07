UPDATE AT 4:32 P.M.: An evacuation has been ordered for Zaza, Redbird, Waha and Stagecoach areas of Nez Perce County because of the Captain John Fire in the area. In Asotin County, the Dry Gulch Fire is now covering 24,730 acres, according to a news release distributed this afternoon. The fire has "moved rapidly to the south and west," according to the release. The fire is 5 percent contained.